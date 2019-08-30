Oulanyah directs MPs to visit safe houses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has directed the Human Rights Committee of Parliament to visit safe houses.

The directive follows a meeting between the Human rights committee chaired by Janepher Nantume Egunyu and the Minister for Security Elly Tumwine on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Tumwine told MPs that they could not visit the safe houses for security reasons.

The committee is probing reports that several Ugandans are being held in safe houses and tortured by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The matter first came to the house when MPs, Latiff Ssebagala and Kassiano Wadri raised concern that Ugandans were being held and tortured at Kyengera in Wakiso district and Lwamayuba in Kalangala.

Raising a matter of national importance on Thursday, Kalungu West MP Joseph Gonzaga Sewungu said Parliament was being blocked from conducting its role by the minister.

This prompted the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah to direct the committee to visit the safe house facilities emphasizing that they should first go and be blocked, then that could become an issue.

Oulanyah also asked MPs who are members of the committee and are witnesses or complainants to excuse themselves from the probe.

Nantume had told the Speaker that she was confused as the witnesses were also members of Parliament and had reported the matter to the house.

*****

URN