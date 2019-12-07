Oulanyah calls for an end to dependency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has called for an end to dependency and hatred.

Oulanyah said Ugandans are lagging behind due to hatred and dependency instead of working hard for development.

He was speaking on Friday at the opening of the Uganda Schools Debate Championship at Parliament under the theme enhancing spaces for pluralistic learning.

He says the situation is even worse with people who forget about their roles and entirely depend on government.

Oulanyah says Ugandans need to be responsible for their lives, where they sleep and what they eat.

According to Oulanyah, over dependency has slowed down development in the country as Ugandans are not developing much as they should have been.

Oulanyah also criticized Ugandans for indiscriminately cutting down trees.

According to Oulanyah, the bad climate the country is experiencing is because many people do not replace trees which they have cut.

He called on Ugandans to be responsible and plant trees but also avoid littering waste.

The students debated with Parliament in regards to environment, corruption and politics among others.

*****

URN