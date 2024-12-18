EVERMAX: Oryx Energies unveils advanced additive-enriched fuel in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Oryx Energies has announced the launch of its newest fuel brand called EVERMAX in Uganda.

EVERMAX is now available across all Oryx Energies retail stations in Uganda in both petrol and diesel versions, each of them providing valuable benefits.

According to officials of Oryx Energies, a leading provider of high-quality petroleum, the new product EVERMAX is the result of extensive research. Officials said it combines advanced technology to deliver three key benefits: Protect and enhances engine performance, provides more miles per tank, extending engine life with lower maintenance costs plus reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuel.

“EVERMAX Petrol delivers an engine clean-up with just one tank, increases engine power, offers superior protection against corrosion, and delivers fuel economy in modern gasoline direct injection (GDI) cars,” an official said, adding that, “Like the petrol version, EVERMAX Diesel delivers an engine clean-up with just one tank. It also increases engine power and prevents internal diesel injector deposits (IDIDs) – sticky particles that can build up in diesel engines over time and disrupt fuel delivery.”

Abderrahman Aregabi, Oryx Energies Group Business Line Manager B2C, commented: “The launch of EVERMAX in Uganda makes the performance and efficiency benefits of our advanced fuel offering available to yet more customers. It forms part of a wider roll-out scheduled for other markets in the near future, underscoring our commitment to delivering innovative, value-driven solutions to our customers across Africa.”

While giving his remarks at the launch, Michael Nduhuukire, Managing Director, Oryx Energies Uganda said “Drivers in Uganda will be delighted to learn that EVERMAX offers high performance in combination with engine protection and increased mileage.”

He added, “EVERMAX Fuel is a result of relentless innovation, strategic foresight, and commitment to our customers. Engineered with cutting-edge additives, it not only optimizes engine performance but also reduces emissions, making it an environmentally conscious choice. With EVERMAX , we are offering a product that aligns with the aspirations of today’s drivers which is efficiency without compromise.”

Nduhuukire said that Oryx Energies Uganda’s continued focus on innovation reaffirms its position as a leading player in the region’s energy sector. EVERMAX Fuel is now available at all Oryx fuel stations across Uganda.