Opposition rejects administration of parliament amendment bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition political parties have rejected the Administration of Parliament Amendment Bill 2018.

The objective of the Bill is to amend the Administration of Parliament Act to allow for the election of Leader of Opposition following the nomination of at least three contenders by the leading opposition party. It also seeks to amend the method of choosing the party whips, choosing the deputy Leader of Opposition and whips.

It also seeks to increase the membership of the Parliamentary Commission to cater for independent MPs.

In a joint press conference on Wednesday at Parliament, the opposition said that they will work together and fight the bill.

Muhammad Mayanja Kibirige, the Founder of the Justice Forum says the proposal takes away the power of the leading opposition party and puts it in the hands of Parliament. He says the proposal institutionalizes independent candidates yet they were voted on individual merit.

Mukasa Mbidde, the National Vice Chairperson for DP and Member of East African Legislative Assembly says the proposal is unfair to the opposition. He explains that the opposition exists as an alternative to government and its leadership cannot be elected.

According to Mbidde, the opposition in Parliament is elected by voters and the bill seeks to usurp their powers.

Michael Osinde, the UPC spokesperson says they will talk to their MPs to reject the proposal at all costs. He says the administration of Parliament Bill targets FDC party.

Taaka Kevinah Wanaha FDC’s Deputy President says they will mobilise FDC MPs and some NRM members to reject the bill.

The Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan says that the bill usurps the power of the Opposition.

