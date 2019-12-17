Opposition doubts competence of New Cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new appointments in cabinet bring no hope for improvement in service delivery but are rather reaping from their loyalty to President Yoweri Museveni, opposition politicians have said.

The new faces in the cabinet that was announced on Saturday include Kyaaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi, Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua, Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang, Kakumiro Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja, Kitgum Municipality MP Beatrice Anywar, Igara West MP Rafael Magyezi, and Serere Woman MP Helen Adoa.

But the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in parliament, Betty Aol Ochan said that the reshuffle was merely meant to reward loyal cadres who fronted the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017 that lifted the cap on the presidential age from the constitution.

Ochan recounted a similar a scenario where the promoter of President Yoweri Museveni’s sole candidature Evelyn Anite was rewarded with a position in the cabinet, adding that it will be difficult for the country to fight corruption when appointments are based on selfish interests.

Ocan highlighted the need for ministers to be selected from among technocrats and not Members of Parliament saying that MPs compromise their values and principles because they want to be rewarded with cabinet posts. She, however, appealed to those appointed to work for the good of the people.

Nakaseke South MP Lutamaguzi Ssemakula said that the mini reshuffle cannot create any impact in society because service delivery is not going to change overnight. He also noted that the newly appointed ministers have just been rewarded for their hypocrisy since the majority of them were the architects of the ‘age limit bill’.

Shadow Attorney-General Wilfred Niwagaba said that none of the new ministers can ever take a decision contrary to that of the appointing authority.

However, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party Parliamentary Caucus Vice-chairperson Solomon Silwany dismissed the assertions by the Opposition that the posts were rewards arguing that the reshuffle was meant to bring in people with various competencies as the country party prepares for the next general election.

*****

URN