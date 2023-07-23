Opposition call for unity, Gutamoi buried

Lira, Uganda | THE IDEPENDENT | Leaders from different political parties have suggested the need for unity among the opposition if they are to “liberate” from bondage under Museveni’s leadership.

The call for unity was sounded at the burial of former Erute County MP, Charles Angiro Gutamoi who died in an accident along Karuma-Arua road.

Gutmao was a member of the Forum For Democratic Change Party. He was buried at Ayami sub-county in Lira District.

His burial was attended by the President of FDC, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, former army Commander, Mugisha Muntu from the Alliance for National Transformation Party(ANT), Jimmy Akena, one of the leaders of the factions of Uganda People’s Congress(UPC). And the former FDC President, Dr. Kiiza Besigye whose party is currently engaged in an internal fight.

The politicians accused the National Resistance Movement (NRM) of “imprisoning” Ugandans and rendering them voiceless during the 37 years it has been in power.

They said only unity would help to uproot President Museveni and his NRM party from power.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat alias POA, told mourners that the late Angiro had mastered the art of working with the current government. He said that it is only through unity that Uganda will be liberated from its current troubles.

Former President Dr. Kizza Besigye and former Presidential candidate said that he worked with the late Angiro to achieve justice. Like Amuriat, Besigye said that he believes that without Unity, there will be no peace and justice.

According to Besigye, all Ugandans are prisoners who should work together to liberate themselves instead of focusing on the party colors.

Jimmy James Michael Akena, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president urged the opposition parties to strengthen democracy within their parties, saying politics must reflect the needs of all Ugandans.

Reacting to the recent incidences of election malpractice during the by-election in Oyam , Akena believes that the change needed in Uganda can only be achieved when there are free and fair elections.

Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the President Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) rallied politicians to form organized alliances strong enough to take power even after President Museveni.

The leaders also used the opportunity to praise Angiro for being bold and truthful in fighting for his people.

Hon. Charles Angiro is survived by a widow, 11 children, and 46 grandchildren.

