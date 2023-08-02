OPM sends relief food to Nodding Syndrome families in Omoro

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has donated 30,000 kilograms of relief food to aid families battling the nodding syndrome disease in Omoro district.

The food consignment includes 20,000 kilograms of maize flour and 10,000 kilograms of beans. The food relief will be distributed to affected households in Odek, Lalogi, Orapwooyo, and Acet sub-counties, as well as parts of Acet Town Council.

The food relief is in response to a request by Catherine Lamwaka, the Omoro Woman member of parliament in June this year. Expressing her gratitude for the relief support, Lamwaka stated that the last food assistance received by these families was in September last year.

She explained that the relief food provided by the OPM will be instrumental in supporting approximately 300 families in the affected areas, all of whom are coping with the nodding syndrome disease. Lamwaka has also requested the Ministry of Agriculture to lend support by providing a tractor, which would significantly assist these families in their food production efforts.

Jackline Cherop, the Omoro District Information Officer explains that the food items were delivered on Monday and will be thoughtfully allocated to the different households after an assessment by the district disaster management committee as per the OPM’s directives.

The distribution will prioritize vulnerable families, including the sick, older persons, child-headed households, persons with disabilities, and those living with HIV.

URN