OPM delivers iron sheets to victims of Karamojong attacks in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least forty families in Agago district whose huts were burnt by suspected Karamojong warriors have each received 30 pieces of iron sheets as compensation.

The 1,200 pieces of iron sheets were delivered by the Office of the Prime Minister this week. They were distributed to victims in Lira Kato, Omiya Pachwa, Adilang Town Council, Wol sub-county, and Adilang Sub-County.

The consignment was delivered following a request by the Woman Member of Parliament, Beatrice Akello Akori for iron sheets and food supplies to sub counties affected by the Karamojong raids. The food items including 30,000 kilograms of maize flour and 15,000 kilograms of beans were delivered in May 2023.

Florence Aciro, a beneficiary, and widow from Wol Sub-County, is grateful for the iron sheets, saying it will help her reduce the cost of regularly repairing her grass-thatched huts.

However, there were complaints that the majority of the beneficiaries from Lapono, Parabongo, and Laperebong sub-counties, as well as Lai Muto Town Council, did not get the iron sheets, as their names were not captured.

George Bodo, a resident of Cul Village, Lapyem Parish Adilang Sub-county is among the complainants who lost items worth millions of shillings when the Karamojong burned his hut but missed the iron sheets.

According to Bodo, he lost food items such as; 18 bags of simsim, two sacks of soyabeans, five sacks of sorghum, and 2.4 million Shillings in cash.

Samuel Nyeko, the Agago District Principal Assistant Secretary said that they are aware that Bodo lost many items, but his name was not captured in the report of the sub-county chief because limited manpower was allocated to compile the list of victims.

Beatrice Akello Akori, the Woman MP for Agago district, reveals that many victims missed both the food and iron sheets because only two days were given to register victims, and the activity was affected by challenges of the telephone network.

Akori says because of the limited time given, victims in only four sub-counties out of the nine affected sub-counties were registered.

However, Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, who officiated over the distribution of the iron sheets on Friday, blamed leaders for the poor registration.

Kwiyocwiny explained that since the Karamojong raids are a frequent occurrence, the district leaders and security officials should compile lists of victims as the attacks occur so that the report is ready when needed.

James Nabinson Kidega, the RDC of Agago district warned the beneficiaries against selling the iron sheets.

Kite Okidi, the LCIII Chairperson of Lira Kato Sub-county, appreciated the OPM for delivering the iron sheets and food items earlier but requested that the quantity should be meaningful.

Okidi explains that the farming activities are being grossly affected not only by the raiders but by wild animals from Kidepo Valley National Game Park.

URN