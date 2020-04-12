One inmate shot dead while escaping from Kigumba prison

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prison warders have shot dead an inmate of Kigumba government prison in Kiryandongo district.

Paul Ssenyonjo had been on remand on charges of stealing cattle. Four other inmates who tried to escape with the deceased were arrested.

They are Jonan Agasa, Rogers Nowa, Godfrey Bakowa and Christopher Tumwesige.

Frank Baine, the Spokesperson, Uganda Prison Services, says that the inmates jumped over the perimeter wall of the prison and attempted to escape on Saturday at around 4 pm.

They were immediately sighted by a prison warder who was on duty. They fled prompting the prison warder to shoot several bullets in the air to scare them and in the process, Sseyonjo was shot and died instantly.

The incident comes barely three weeks after three inmates attached to Arua government prison were gunned down after they attempted to escape from prison.

The deceased and 20 others broke the perimeter wall of the western side of the Arua government prison after they allegedly dug a wall that facilitated their escape before they were rounded up by prisons Authorities and Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers.

