One dead, five injured as building collapses in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPEDNENT | A residential building in Busia district has collapsed killing a minor and injuring five other members of the same family. The deceased is 7 year-old Willy Ouma while the injured are William Sanya, Buluma Wejuli, a one Aminah, and their mother Grace Taaka, all residents of Budibya village in Masinya sub county, Busia district.

According to information obtained by URN, the minor was hit by falling blocks on Sunday afternoon killing him instantly following the collapse of their residential house. The house collapsed after heavy rains blew off the rooftop of the house while the deceased and his family members were having lunch.

The victim’s father, William Sande, says that they received heavy rains accompanied by a storm that blew off the rooftop of his house. According to Sande, he only got to know about the incident from his neighbors as he was away from home.

Christine Akuku, one of the neighbors says that they saw the storm blowing off the rooftop of the victim’s house followed by the minor’s cry for help. She says that they found the minor covered in debris.

Vitalis Okuda, the Buhehe sub-county LC V councilor attributed the collapse to the poor workmanship used to construct the building. He said that rainstorms easily blew off the rooftop since the building lacked a beam and had low-quality concrete mixture.

Charles Wanyama Hasubeni, the Buhehe sub-county LC 3 chairperson says that the heavy rains left more than 7 families homeless. He appealed to the relevant authorities and development partners like World vision to come to the rescue of the affected families.

URN