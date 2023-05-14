One arrested in Luuka for illegal possession of military hardware

Luuka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have arrested a man in Luuka District for illegal possession of military hardware.

Asad Kiisa, a resident of Buwamwa village, in Nawampiti sub-county was found with a pair of UPDF uniforms, one pair of military boots, and an unspecified number of bullets.

His arrest resulted from complaints by residents, who accused him of threatening to kill whoever questioned his suspicious activities.

Scovia Lubogo, a resident said that Kiisa is known for persuading youths to engage in drug abuse, yet he lacks a clear source of income.

Charles Kalulu, the LCI Chairperson, said that Kiisa’s lifestyle raised concern among the residents, most of whom were planning to lynch him.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha said that detectives mounted a search in Kiisa’s home and recovered the military hardware.

*****

URN