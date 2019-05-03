Onduparaka FC signs football for peace partnership with AVSI

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua based Onduparaka football club has signed a three-year partnership deal with Association of Volunteers in International Service – AVSI to nurture and promote talent among refugees and host communities.

The partnership will target young refugees and communities leaving in Omugo and Palabek Ogili refugee camps in Arua and Lamwo districts respectively.

Maria Guandezi from AVIS says, while the refugees don’t get adequate time to access quality education, this partnership will give them another opportunity to engage in other meaningful activities like sports.

Guandezi says, as a result, they have constructed a multi functional youth centre in Omugo refugee camp where three different sporting pitches have been established.

Mercy Munduru, the head of marketing and public relations at Onduparaka FC says, the partnership will provide professional training and coaching in soccer techniques for young people and use football as a vehicle to educate local communities by bringing traditional and non-traditional activities.

Munduru adds that Onduparaka will inspire, innovate and offer opportunities to train youths in sports and promote peaceful co-existence between youth of different tribes and nationalities.

AVSI becomes the fourth partner to work with Onduparaka`s community arm initiative of using football to reach the communities and refugee camps.

Others are Palliative Care Uganda, CARE Uganda, English premier league club Everton FC through Everton in the community.

******

URN