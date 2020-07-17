Onduparaka FC announce Bainomugisha as new head coach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua based Uganda Premier League side, Onduparaka football club has today announced Vialli Bainomugisha as the new head coach.

Bainomugisha replaces Livingstone Mbabazi who left the club few months ago with former Uganda Cranes defender Simeon Masaba taking on the role as acting head coach of the club until the end of the season.

The new coach will work alongside Masaba, Leo Adra and Asaph Mwebaze in the technical department.

Bainomugisha who boosts of a CAF B and C coaching licenses and FIFA High Level coaching license initially coached Lweza FC, Water FC, Mbarara City before joining Kigezi Home Boyz FC as well as Ankole Province in the FUFA drum competition among other coaching roles.

Mercy Munduru, the head of marketing and public relations in the club says Bainomugisha`s experience in handling young players in his previous clubs were among the things considered in agreeing a three-year deal for him to manage Onduparaka FC.

According to Munduru, their major target is to give opportunity and transform the young and youthful players from West Nile and Northern Uganda to the national team.

When contacted, Bainomugisha who was speaking from Kampala says he is excited to join a club with rich community fan base and is hopeful of contributing to the development of young talent at the club and the region.

Onduparaka finished 8th in the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

