Omukama Iguru returns to his palace today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Rukirabasaija Iguru I, is set to return to his palace after spending nearly a month in Kampala due to illness. The King was airlifted to Kampala on October 17, 2024, after his health deteriorated. He was admitted to Ruby Hospital, where he was discharged on October 21, 2024, after responding well to treatment.

Since then, he has been in a private home in Kampala, with doctors continuing to monitor his health. In a press statement released Tuesday, Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, announced that the Omukama is set to return to his Karuziika Royal Palace today, November 12, 2024. “We appreciate His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda for the support he has extended to the Royal family. We also thank Emyenda ya Kitara and all the leaders in Bunyoro and Uganda for praying for Rukirabasaija,” the press statement reads.

On October 3, 2024, the High Court in Hoima ordered that Omukama Iguru be airlifted for specialized medical treatment in India. The court ruling followed an application by Prince Apolo Kisoro, the former Minister for Tourism and Personal Assistant to the King, who expressed concern over the King’s deteriorating health and the lack of proper care.

The High Court ruled that Omukama Iguru should receive the necessary medical attention, confirming his right to health regardless of his current condition. Tensions within the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom administration have escalated due to conflicts between the ruling Babiito clan and Andrew Byakutaga. On September 2, 2024, the Babiito clan dismissed Byakutaga and appointed an interim cabinet.

The new interim cabinet, led by Interim Prime Minister Dr. Baltazar Kyamanywa Kasirivu, was sworn in on September 15, 2024, in a ceremony overseen by Robert Atega, a commissioner of oaths from the Hoima High Court. The cabinet includes key figures such as Kugonza Miganda, Interim Speaker and Chairperson of the Clans Consultative Council; Owek. John Apollo Rwemparo, First Deputy Interim Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism; and Owek. Stephen Mukitale, Second Deputy Interim Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Gas.

However, Byakutaga condemned the swearing-in as illegal, arguing that it violated the Constitution of Uganda and the Traditional and Cultural Institution Leaders Act of 2011. He stressed that only the Omukama, as the cultural leader, has the authority to appoint or dismiss officials.

Byakutaga also accused the Okwiri of forgery, alleging that a document claiming the Omukama had transferred his powers to the Okwiri was falsified. He emphasized that the Okwiri’s role is purely cultural and does not extend to acting on behalf of the King or the Kingdom.

The appointment of the interim cabinet followed an emergency meeting by the Babiito clan on September 1, 2024, which issued a one-week ultimatum for Byakutaga to vacate his office. This was in response to dissatisfaction with the Royal Commission’s decision in July to extend his term by one year. Eng. Fred Mugenyi Rucunya criticized the extension as unlawful, asserting that the authority to manage Kingdom affairs during the Omukama’s absence lies with him, not the Royal Commission.

Despite this, the Babiito clan’s directive for Byakutaga’s immediate departure has led to ongoing disputes. The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has been without a functioning parliament and cabinet ministers for a year due to the Omukama’s illness.

Byakutaga was first appointed Prime Minister on January 15, 2018, by Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Rukirabasaija Iguru I. He was suspended in January 2022 over allegations of mismanagement, but the Royal Commission reinstated him, affirming the Omukama’s authority in such matters.

*****

URN