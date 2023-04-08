Omoro GISO arrested for aggravated robbery

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) of Abuga Sub County in Omoro District has been arrested for aggravated robbery.

Michael Onen was arrested together with Benasi Akena and Justine Kidega.

According to a police preliminary report, the suspects waylaid and robbed three people who were accused of smuggling Super Match cigarettes from Sudan to Uganda through Abwoch Parish in the Omoro district.

The suspected smugglers have been identified as Mweru Emmanuel, Shibuata Rogers, Musa Vincent, Chibuata Richard, and Odeya Ronald all residents of Mbale District.

They were traveling on three motorcycles when the GISO was notified of their presence and he mobilized members of the community to intercept them.

Police said in a statement that when the suspected smugglers arrived at the roadblock, they were allegedly attacked, undressed, detained in the bush, beaten, and robbed of 5 million Shillings, and 15 cartons of Super Match cigarettes.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said that the police were notified of the incident, rushed to the scene, and arrested the GISO and his accomplices.

The victims have been taken to Lacor Hospital for treatment, statements have also been recorded from relevant witnesses.

He added that the GISO and his accomplices are being detained at Omoro Central Police Station adding that their files have been taken to the Resident States Attorney (RSA) for sanctioning.

*****

URN