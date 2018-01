Olympics; Winter Olympics gold medal schedule

Paris, France | AFP | Schedule of finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, South Korea, from February 9-25:

Saturday 10

1615 (0815 GMT): Cross country — Women’s 7.5 km + 7.5 km Skiathlon

1900: Short track speed-skating — Men’s 1500 m

2000: Speedskating — Women’s 3000 m

2015: Biathlon — Women’s 7.5 km Sprint

2135: Ski-jumping — Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Sunday 11

1000: Snowboard — Men’s Slopestyle

1100: Alpine skiing — Men’s Downhill

1515: Cross country — Men’s 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon

1600: Speedskating — Men’s 5000 m

1850: Luge — Men’s Single 3 & 4 rounds (gold medal awarded)

2015: Biathlon — Men’s 10 km Sprint

2100: Freestyle skiing — Women’s Moguls Final

Monday 12

1000: Figure skating — Team Event (Men’s Single Free, Women’s Single Free, Ice Dance Free Dance)

1000: Snowboard — Women’s Slopestyle

1015, 1345: Alpine skiing — Women’s Giant Slalom

1910: Biathlon — Women’s 10 km Pursuit

1930: Freestyle skiing — Men’s Moguls Final

2100: Biathlon — Men’s 12.5 km Pursuit

2130: Speed skating — Women’s 1500 m

2150: Ski jumping — Women’s Normal Hill Individual

Tuesday 13

1000: Snowboard — Women’s Halfpipe

1130, 1500: Alpine skiing — Men’s Combined

1900: Short track — Women’s 500 m

1930: Luge — Women’s Single heat 3&4 (gold medal awarded)

2000: Speed skating — Men’s 1500 m

2005: Curling — Mixed Doubles

2030: Cross country — Men/Women Individual Sprint Classic

Wednesday 14

1015,1345: Alpine skiing — Women’s Slalom

1030: Snowboard — Men’s Halfpipe

1500, 1745: Nordic combined — Men’s Individual Normal Hill + 10 km

1900: Speed skating — Women’s 1000 m

2005: Biathlon — Women’s 15 km Individual

2020: Luge — Doubles