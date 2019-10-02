OIC Speaker’s Conference denounces terrorism, Islamophobia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speakers and Deputy Speakers from countries under the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States-PUOIC have denounced terrorism and Islamophobia in the world. Islamophobia is the fear or hatred against Islam or Muslims.

Toumi Mohammed Benjelloun, the Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan parliament told delegates attending the 42nd PUOIC meeting at Skyz Hotel, Naguru in Kampala, that there is need for diplomatic missions of the member States to start initiatives of fighting terrorism and Islamophobia to promote peaceful co-existence.

Benjelloun, who doubles as the President of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee noted that as different parliaments defend human rights, they should encourage dialogue to help fight against the vices and work towards civilization.

He said they will continue with this initiative and popularize it using both bi-lateral and multi-lateral means, saying that this is also going to be one of their objectives in their October session in Belgrade, Serbia. Benjelloun said that this parliamentary initiative targets to put clear the position of Islam as a religion of civilization and peace.

“And we also want to say that these problems are not specific to Muslim countries but all countries and we are asking all diplomatic corps to work towards internationalizing these initiatives which are in line with the United Nations initiatives for peace,” he added.

He also requested parliaments and the international community to work towards peaceful solutions as they work towards solving conflicts.

The Kitagwenda County MP, Abbas Mugisha Agaba who is a member of the OIC Executive Committee emphasized the importance of speaking with a united voice against terrorism and extremism.

He told URN that the delegates had proposed to widen the PUOIC from the traditional parliamentary participation to involve other stakeholders including consultants, academicians and activists among other who can lobby for a better status of members of the Union.

The OIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass presented a report to the Conference noting that their agenda will follow up on the March 2019 Rabat, Morocco Declaration on the importance of cooperation and sticking to the core value of unity among countries.

The Conference has attracted 40 delegates from the OIC member states including Algeria, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey among others.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga said that the delegates will work in closed door committees and issue a declaration on different matters. Uganda last hosted the Union, which is composed of Parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, in 2010.

