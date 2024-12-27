Odonga-Otto back to battle for Aruu County Parliamentary Seat

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Samuel Odonga-Otto, the former Aruu County MP has shifted his political focus to reclaim his parliamentary seat in the 2026 elections, stepping back from his earlier presidential aspirations.

Odonga-Otto believes his leadership will be more impactful in Parliament, where he feels his efforts are most needed. “Politics is God’s timing,” Odonga-Otto said, expressing confidence that his leadership moment will come in due time.

Earlier this year, Odonga-Otto had announced his intention to run for president, citing concerns over corruption, tribalism, sectarianism, nepotism, and the country’s struggling health and transport sectors. He also highlighted the lack of political space for meaningful democratic engagement. However, he has now put his presidential bid on hold to focus on regaining his seat in Parliament.

In the 2021 elections, Odonga-Otto contested under the Uganda Economic Party (UEP) but lost to independent candidate Christopher Komakech, who secured 9,796 votes to Odonga-Otto’s 6,199. Other candidates included Hellen Aceng of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who garnered 2,892 votes, along with others from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Democratic Party (DP).

Odonga-Otto contested the result, claiming that Komakech had not resigned from his position as a psychiatrist at Butabika Hospital as required by law. Although the High Court initially ruled in Odonga-Otto’s favor, ordering a fresh vote, the Court of Appeal later overturned the decision, upholding Komakech’s win.

Moses Odong, a voter from Pader District, expressed support for Odonga-Otto, stating that he believes Odonga-Otto will bring much-needed reforms to the district, “realigning its issues, standing for the oppressed, and advocating for the people in Parliament.”

However, some voters remain skeptical about his comeback. Ronnie Musenero stated that Odonga-Otto’s change of mind is “an act that is at odds with your promise of never returning to parliament. The next thing we shall probably see you do is running for FUFA president.”

