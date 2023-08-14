Odere and Ramathan advance to Rd 2 at Singleton Match Play Challenge

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Conrad Odere and Shaban Ramathan beat the pair of Raymond Ekwamu and Dean Kateeba in the first round of the Singleton Match Play Challenge on Saturday at the par 71 Lakeside Entebbe Club. Odere and Ramathan beat there opponents 1 up.

The knockout stage in this tournament had 36 pairs all eyeing a slot into the next round, according to a statement from the club.

Club Chairman Jacob Byamukama and Peter Kagumya fell to club captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona 1-2.

“It was a tense game am glad we are through to the next round. Our opponents gave us a good game,” Serwano Walusimbi said after sealing there spot into the next round.

Bob Matsiko and Peter Atwine where 2 up winners over Richard Mugisha and Louis Tumukunde.

Uganda Breweries Limited under there luxury brand Singleton Whisky are the flag ship sponsors are co sponsors are NCBA Bank Uganda, Afrisafe Insurance Brokers, CFAO Motors Uganda, Dstv Uganda and Uganda Airlines.