Nyege-Nyege Festival: 35 detained

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Kiira region confirmed the detention of 35 suspects arrested for their involvement in various criminal behavior during the Nyege-Nyege festival held from November 9th to 12th, 2023. The suspects have been screened and are currently held at Jinja City’s Nalufenya police station, awaiting further prosecution in the courts of law.

In a statement released by the Kiira regional police command, 45 suspects were arrested on the 10th and 11th of November. However, 10 of them are said to have committed minor crimes, were cautioned, and released.

There were 20 cases involving theft of mobile phones, three cases of impersonating police officers, three cases of being in possession of opium, 12 cases of forging entry tickets, and one case of stealing from a motor vehicle. The festivities were held at the Source of the River Nile, the Agricultural Showgrounds, and the golf course.

The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi stated that criminal-minded elements took advantage of minor loopholes to create havoc, but most of them were arrested.

Mubi mentions that joint forces of police and UPDF were widely deployed in the festival venue and its borderlines to safeguard revelers and their property. Minimal incidents were registered compared to last year’s incidents, which numbered over 86 cases.

He warns the general public to stay alert, as some individuals are constantly scheming to grab valuables during the ongoing festivities, including the royal wedding, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Busoga Kingdom’s premier, Hellen Namutumba, commended revelers for their vigilance and constant communication with security operatives to avert any form of diverse insecurity, amidst terror alerts from superpower countries.

