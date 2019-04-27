NWSC loses UGX 300m to illegal connections in Mbarara

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Mbarara is losing more than 300 million shillings every year to illegal connections.

Most of the illegal connections are done in restaurants, washing bays and homes of individuals.

The illegal connections have seen the company struggling to deliver water to the homes of genuine individuals and institutions.

Emmanuel Ekanya the National Water and Sewerage Corporation manager for Mbarara area says that they lose over 78 million litres of water in illegal connection, which is worth 300 million shillings annually in Mbarara town.

He says that the water in question could be of great importance and help the genuine customers who on some occasions find themselves in a crisis.

Nyanzi says that in a bid to tackle the problem of illegal connections, NWSC has come up with an incentive. He explains that those engaged in illegal connections have been given a two months’ amnesty period to report to NWSC.

Rwizi regional Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that the Police are closely working with NWSC, whistle-blowers and other sister agencies to check the vice. Kasasira also urged the residents to ensure that they report all the illegal connections in the area for better service delivery.

Early this week, Police arrested Emmanuel Nyanzi a resident of Kakookoba in Kakooba division on Mbarara Municipality for being behind a series of illegal water connections.

Keith Atukunda a resident of Kakiika in Mbarara says that most of the illegal connections are done by NWSC staff.

Julius Kusiima a resident of Nyamitanga says that NWSC should instead cut down the costs of getting initial connections to water supply. He says that the corporation has a bureaucratic and costly procedure when securing a legal connection.

*****

URN