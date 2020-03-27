Nwoya rehabilitates 95Km of rural roads to boost agriculture production

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nwoya District Local Government has started the rehabilitation works on five major rural roads to create access to remote areas and boost food and agriculture production in the District.

The five roads measuring up to 95 kilometres are estimated to cost up to five billion Shillings. They include; Oyenya – Dagga road, Latek Odong – Ajubi road, Alero – Cuku – Akara Hill road, Olwiyo Atwomo – Paraa Primary School and Latoro – Langwen road.

Nwoya District Chairperson Patrick Okello Oryema explains that the roads are expected to connect remote agriculture productive areas in Alero, Lungulu, Anaka and Purongo Sub-Counties to neighbouring markets in Amuru, Gulu and the entire Acholi sub-region.

Oryema, who is also the Secretary for Works and Technical Services says that the construction of the first batch of the roads is expected to end between June and July.

Thereafter, construction of the second phase will commence, covering a distance of 65 kilometres covering Langol Goodero – Mulila – Wii Lacor road, Otengo Bwomme – Layelle – Tegot road; Uwee – Latek Odong road; Purongo Lalem – Patuda road and Lulyango – Adilang road, all which are already undergoing assessment.

Geoffrey Ojok, the Secretary for Health, Education and Community-Based Services observed that seven major bridges that include Kulu Anaka; Ateerwot and Dagga Streams, as well as Aswa River, are also being rehabilitated.

Felix Onen, a commercial farmer in Purongo Sub-County told URN that the farming community in the district is pleased with the initiative which is expected to improve livelihoods through better transport system for their farm produce to the market.

The construction work is being funded under Project for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region – PRELNOR initiative. PRELNOR is a USD 70.9 million, seven-year project that effectively started in August 2015 running up to September 2022. The project is jointly being financed by the Government of Uganda and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

It is estimated to benefit 2.3 million people in urban areas of Adjumani, Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya, Omoro and Pader Districts as well as 1.76 million people in rural areas in Acholi and Adjumani in West Nile that suffered conflicts and escalating poverty.

URN