NUP leaders, supporters condemn police for blocking Kyagulanyi tours

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and supporters of the National Unity Platform have condemned the Police for blocking the mobilization tours of the Party President in Migyera town council.

On Friday, the Police and Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force in Nakasongola district blocked the mobilization tours of Robert Kyagulanyi. Kyagulanyi was supposed to address his supporters at Migyera town market grounds in Nakasongola district.

However, the Police and UPDF soldiers surrounded the Organizing Team led by Faridah Nabatanzi, the NUP Head of Mobilization in Buganda, on Friday morning and ordered them to stop preparations.

They were ordered to vacate the grounds, citing instructions from the Inspector General of Police to block the tour.

By Midday, Police and UPDF soldiers had successfully cleared the venue and were patrolling the town council.

Kituuma Rusoke the Police Spokesperson said that the tours were stopped because the NUP reneged on agreed guidelines and held a procession yesterday in Buikwe district where the Traffic and Road safety regulations were wantonly violated.

“As Mandated by law therefore to preserve public order, Police have halted NUP countrywide tours until such time when the rule of law can be respected. This has come as the result of failure or neglect by NUP to adhere to the mutually agreed upon guidelines, traffic regulations and public order. ,” Kituuma said in a statement.

The supporters and leaders of NUP have condemned the Police directive.

Nabatanzi said that they got clearance from the Police and they have held several tours without any confrontation or incident from the areas. He accused the Police of bias and selective application of directives.

Nabatanzi questioned why President Yoweri Museveni is holding tours but Kyagulanyi isn’t allowed.

The LCIII Chairperson of Luwero town council John Buwembo said that the supporters were peaceful and there was no serious justification for stopping the tour.

Tonny Mukiibi the LCIII Chairperson of Migyera town insists that the Police directive was politically motivated so that the opposition wouldn’t make further inroads in an area perceived to be an NRM stronghold.

Other supporters and leaders led by Fred Lubinga the LCIII Chairman of Katuugo town council said that the cancellation is a clear signal of how fearful the government and its machinery are.

The supporters said they had planned to turn up in large numbers to send a signal to the government that it lost support in the area.

Kyagulanyi while posting on his X page said that the Police directive is due to the momentum that his tours have received everywhere he goes.

“Certainly Buikwe tour spoke very loudly yesterday and the regime is in panic mode. We shall overcome” Kyagulanyi said.

This is the second time Kyagulanyi’s is blocked in Migyera town.

In 2020, Police blocked Kyagulanyi from accessing local hotels, forcing him to spend the night in his car on the roadside.

Kyagulanyi’s team had sought alternative accommodation in nearby towns, but security officials denied their requests, citing curfew restrictions.

During his 2020 campaign, Kyagulanyi was also forced to hold a rally at Lwamutoogo cattle market after being blocked from using the grounds at Nakasongola RC Primary School.

Security forces cited COVID-19 regulations to restrict residents from attending until a standoff with Kyagulanyi led to the blockade being lifted.

