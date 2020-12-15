NUP leaders in Acholi defect to NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP has lost more party officials and members in Acholi sub region to the National Resistance Movement-NRM party.

The latest defections include; Tonny Olanya Olenge, the NUP Acholi sub region coordinator and head of the mobilization, Kennedy Otim, the NUP coordinator for Gulu city, Robinson Rachkara, the NUP party administrator for the Northern region and contestant for Laroo-Pece division.

The three, alongside hundreds of former NUP supporters ended their loyalty and allegiance from Amuru district during the launch of the NRM door-to-door campaign strategy ahead of the 2021 general elections.

They were welcomed into the party by Bosco Odoch Olak, the Acholi sub region head of mobilization for the NRM party.

Formerly, the NUP party chief mobilizer for Northern Uganda, Bosmic Otim also defected to the NRM party and picked nominations to contest for the Chua West Constituency seat under the NRM party ticket.

Olenge says that he is not ready to be part of the NUP party because of tribalism, poor administration and love for violence instead of peaceful approaches to problem-solving.

He pledged massive support for the NRM party and promoted the Acholi and youth agendas with his stay in the ruling party.

Olenge has shown interest to vie for the Northern Uganda Youth Member of Parliament seat.

Otim on the other hand accused the NUP of frustrating his efforts and that of the party supporters in ensuring peaceful transitions of power but instead asked them to always hold demonstrations which he says do not work for a democratic process.

However Samuel Obedgiu, the NUP party coordinator and mobilizer for Acholi sub region accused the defectors of running after money and failing to account for the party resources that were entirely under their dockets while still serving in their offices under NUP.

He added that NUP is not in anyway scared of losing votes in the Acholi sub region because its members believe in change and are hardened to ensure it succeeds.

Obedgiu disclosed that the NUP has over 9,000 members in Acholi sub region.

Last week, angry NUP coordinators, candidates and youth stormed the NUP Northern regional offices in Gulu city accusing the party leadership of corruption, tribalism and incompetence.

URN