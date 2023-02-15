NUP lead lawyer Anthony Wameli passes on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The head of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party legal department, Anthony Wameli who had been hospitalized since 2021 passed on Feb 08.

NUP party president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine announced his death on Wednesday afternoon.

“Very sad day! Just learnt of the untimely passing of our dear brother and Head of our Legal Team, comrade Wameli Anthony from the U.S. where he’s been admitted for treatment. Details will be provided in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Wameli was in 2021 admitted to St. Anthony medical centre Kasangati, Wakiso district due to stomach-related complications.

The lawyer was a few weeks later in June 2021 flown out of the country to the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts in the United States of America where he was battling stage four cancer and where he died.

Wameli represented several NUP supporters who battled cases in court whereas other members of the public including former ADF rebel leader, Jamilu Mukulu, suspects implicated in the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and suspects implicated in the attempted murder of Gen Katumba Wamala.