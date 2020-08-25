NUP launches nationwide fundraising drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform- NUP has launched a nationwide fundraising drive for its electoral activities.

The drive named “MUDA KU MUDA @10K WE CAN” is intended to solicit financial support from all party members and friends for the forthcoming general elections. Under the drive, every NUP member or well-wisher will be required to contribute at least 10,000 shillings and above.

Addressing journalists at the NUP party offices at Kamwokya on Tuesday, Robert Kyagulanyi the President NUP said that the party needs 1.7 trillion shillings for its activities.

According to Kyagulanyi, the activities that need funding include printing campaign posters, transport for all NUP candidates vying for different elective posts, airtime to appear on radio and TV stations and fuel among others.

He adds that whoever contributes to their cause will be awarded a certificate.

Aisha Kabanda, the fundraising chairperson notes that with the financial support, they will be able to run the party smoothly.

Kabanda says that all well-wishers can also donate cars that will help the party be successful in its activities.

Kyagulanyi also appealed to the security personnel to desist from engaging in criminal activities which include abuse of human rights.

******

URN