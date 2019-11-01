Ntungamo miners cry foul over mineral ban

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A ban on the exportation of minerals by the government is taking a toll on the tin miners in Ntungamo district.

The miners most of them attached at to Zanack Holdings are concerned about the ever dropping prices of tin which have dropped from 22,000 to 10,000 shilling per kilogram of Tin.

Some of the miners say that they have to risk and sell the tin on the black market to ensure that they can earn a living.

Herbert Mwikirize a resident of Mwerasandu who has been mining tin for the 10 years says that the decision to slap a ban on exportation of minerals has pushed some of the miners to deal with smugglers.

He says that the smugglers buy a kilogram of tin between shillings 10,000 – 12,000 shillings.

Over 800 miners work with Zanack holdings while over 200 are not attached to any company.

Mugwanya Muzamil chairperson is the chairperson of the miner’s association in Ruhama says that challenges of prices are affecting their income and want the ban is lifted.

Mugwanya adds that the biggest challenge is that some miners have resorted to dealing with smugglers or smuggling the tin themselves which he says is risky and dangerous for their lives.

Stephen Ensegumiire, one of the miners says that they are hurt by the prices which have dropped by more than fifty percent.

Zanack Holdings Assistant Manager Geoffrey Katende told our reporter that the company is trying to maintain the mining process but otherwise there is no market.

He says that the company currently buys a kilogram of tin at 10,000 shillings from the miners.

The ban on exportation of minerals in Uganda which became effective in May 2019, has seen many companies and miners engaged in the business struggling to operate.

URN