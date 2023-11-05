Nsubuga and Gaita conquer Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open

Top 5 amateurs – 36 holes

Nsubuga – 138 (-4)

Joseph Cwinyaa – 143

Michael Tumusiime – 146

Dennis Kabarira – 148

Brian Mugabe – 151

Top 5 professionals – 72 holes

Rodel Taddeo Gaita – 275 (-9)

Abraham Ainamani – 281

James Kotto – 282

Visitor Mapwanya – 283

Adolf Muhumuza 284

Entebbe , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Open winner Godfrey Nsubuga continued his fine form on the amateur scene by convincingly clinching the Stanbic Bank Entebbe Open title on Saturday.

“I thank God for this win and am happy to have won this tournament,” a delighted Nsubuga said after carding 138 (four under par) over two days, to win by 5 strokes at the par 71 Lakeside Entebbe Club course.

The four-day tournament attracted a total of 49 amateur golfers and 42 professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

In the professional tournament, Rodel Taddeo Gaita claimed the top prize. The prize fund for the professionals was sh36 million.

The tournament was sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda. Co-sponors were Jubilee Allianz Insurance and Crown Beverages.

The car for the ace on hole 10 was not claimed by any golfer.