NSSF unveils digital libraries project for selected gov’t schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Social Security Fund-NSSF is to set up digital libraries in 11 government aided schools across the country. The project will involve the distribution of 40 tablets with a fully-fledged curriculum for O’ and A’ levels to each of the beneficiary schools.

While unveiling the Shillings 450 million project at Mpumudde seed school in Jinja district on Monday, the NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba, said they have partnered with the National Curriculum Development Center-NCDC in a bid to improve education standards in government schools.

Byarugaba noted that unlike the neighboring countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda that have undertaken digitization as part of their teaching methods in schools, the uptake of technology in Ugandan schools is still low.

He explained that digital transformation is the way to go, if Uganda’s education system is to remain relevant in the technology driven job market.

Ivan Mukasa, the Lead Software Engineer at NCDC explained that the tablet is designed with an e-book readers’ icon where a learner can purchase text books and read them at their own time.

“These tabs have been designed with a unique e-readers’ book purchase icon, which enables learners to buy online text books and revise them at wish,” he said.

Aggrey Kibenge, the Under Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports, said the digital libraries will increase the academic performance of students in rural schools who have limited access to up to date reading materials.

Sanon Mwesigwa, the head teacher Mpumudde Seed School said the digital library will sharpen both teacher’s and learner’s mindset towards perfection of their ICT skills

URN