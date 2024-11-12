NSSF, Stanbic, PostBank & FINCA shine at 2024 FiRe Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) emerged as the Gold Award winner at the 2024 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards, scooping four prestigious accolades, including the overall Gold Award for Excellence in Integrated Reporting.

The other accolades received included the recognition for the Best Sustainability Reporting Award 2024, the Parastatal of the Year award, and a Certificate of Recognition for outstanding achievement in Corporate Governance. The awards, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), recognized NSSF’s exemplary performance across all reporting dimensions.

The Fund’s integrated annual report was praised for its articulation of its strategy and performance over the short, medium, and long term. Meanwhile Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited won the Silver Award after providing a report that is engaging in terms of its value creation and sustainability strategy in line with its purpose.

On the other hand, PostBank went home with a Bronze after submitting a concise report and easy-to-read and follow report with dimensions on risk management, opportunities, and impact. FINCA Uganda clinched the 2024 Financial Reporting Award (FiRe) in the Microfinance Deposit Institution (MDI) category after two years of receiving certificates of recognition according to its Chief Financial Officer, Robinah Siima.