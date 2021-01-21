NRM wins four, FDC two districts in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM and opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC have won four and two LC V chairperson seats respectively in Teso Sub Region in the just concluded local government elections. NRM won in Kumi District where Nelson Mandela Lakol Elungat replaced Christine Apolot, now Kumi Woman MP elect.

Elungat garnered 39,746 votes after beating three other contestants. Stephen Opolot, an independent polled 14,808 votes, James Oluka of FDC came third with 1,890 votes and Emmanuel Ojangole, another independent trailed with 1,313 votes. NRM candidates also won in the newly created Kapelebyong and Kalaki districts.

They include Francis Akorikin of Kapelebyong who beat the interim chairperson, Simon Erwagu with 8,646 votes against 7,624. Stephen Eselu came third with 919 votes, Simon Peter Emorut 290 and Ketty Akol, the only lady in the race trailed with 260 votes. Victor Rex Ekesu of NRM also won the Kaberamaido LC V chairperson’s race, beating the incumbent, Albert Antonio Ejoku with 15,297 against 13,541 votes.

FDC’s Stephen Ochola won the Serere LC V chairperson’s race after beating five competitors. Ochola, the former Serere County MP and Soroti District Chairperson garnered 23,325 votes against his closest challenger, Margaret Alupo Opol’s 15,353 votes. He replaces Joseph Opit Okojo who opted to run for Pingire Parliamentary seat but lost to NRM’s Fred Opolot.

FDC also won the Soroti City Mayoral race after the declaration of Joshua Edogu last night. Edogu beat the incumbent and NRM’s Grigori Mikairi Egunyu. Bukedea and Katakwi districts have been won by independent candidates. They include Moses Olemukan, who retained his seat with 30,372 votes leaving William Wilberforce Tukei of NRM with 25,717 votes.

Olemukan was defeated in NRM primaries by Tukei and opted to run on the independent ticket. Godfrey Omolo, the Sub County Chairperson of Getom won Katakwi LCV race after garnering 15,355 votes against his follower, Charles Okideny 14,601, another independent. By the time of filing this story, results for Amuria, Soroti and Ngora districts were yet to be released.

URN