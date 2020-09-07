NRM primaryl in Serere, Soroti opt for Independent card

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serere District chairman Joseph Opit Okojo has declared that he will contest as an independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections after losing the NRM primaries in Pingire County.

Okojo was defeated by Fred Opolot in polls held on Friday. According to the results declared by Sam Orioko Ongodia, the Serere District NRM Registrar, Fred Opolot garnered 6,786 votes against 3,788 votes polled by Opit across 44 polling stations in the County.

But Opit told URN that the elections were not credible. He adds that the election process was marred by irregularities ranging from voter bribery and intimidation of voters by the security personnel. He added that based on the dissatisfaction with the way the polls were held, he intends to contest for the race as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, George Akuwan Owanyi, a contender for the Kasilo County seat also rejected the outcome of the process saying that the election results announced at the tally centre were not consistent from the numbers from the grassroots.

The results show that Owanyi collected 4,58 votes, against Moses Edonu’s 4,637 votes, a difference of only 54 votes, after the final tally. Owanyi said that the elections were marred by massive rigging and that the tally by his agents gives him a win with a difference of eight votes.

In the related development, The former Deputy RDC of Katakwi Vincent Enomu has disputed the outcome of NRM primaries in Dakabela County. Enomu lost the race to the incumbent Cosmas Elotu.

According to the results declared by Musa Oroma, the NRM Returning Officer in Soroti district, Elotu polled 12,118 votes to defeat Enomu who had 9,214 votes. This was Enomu’s third attempt to contest for the NRM flag in vain. He, however, says the exercise was tainted by a lot of malpractices.

But Oroma advised the candidates to petition if aggrieved.

