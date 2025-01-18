NRM party leaders in Namisindwa divided over appointment of registrar

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) leadership in Namisindwa District is divided over the recent appointment of Michael Mumya as the district party registrar.

Some party leaders allege that Mumya is biased and was not properly vetted.

According to a leaked letter from Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Juliet Namara Solome, rumours of Mumya’s appointment surfaced before the update of the party’s registrar. This prompted an investigation by the District Security Committee, which found that the NRM district leadership was unaware of Mumya’s appointment process.

Some leaders, including John Watibin, a District Executive Committee (DEC) member, called for Mumya’s removal, citing concerns about his impartiality.

Others, like Michael Nalyanya, another DEC member, have questioned the legitimacy of Mumya’s appointment, alleging that the NRM Electoral Commission did not consult with the DEC during the appointment process.

Further investigations have revealed that Mumya was allegedly fronted by Namisindwa County MP Apollo Masika.

However, Mumya has defended his appointment, stating that it was done legally and based on merit. Masika has also supported Mumya, urging calm within the party.

The controversy has highlighted underlying tensions in the party’s administrative processes, with calls for transparency in such appointments.

Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, has acknowledged receiving a petition against Mumya and has assured the party leaders that the matter will be resolved.

The Namisindwa District NRM Chairperson, Aramazani Wabuko, has also called for patience.

*****

URN