NRM party leaders in Mbale disown “Nailed” supporter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party leadership in Mbale district has disowned a man who claims to have been nailed in the mouth for composing a song praising President, Yoweri Museveni.

It came after Isaac Katoogo alias Ambassador wa Yesu, a resident of Kiteeso cell in Namakwekwe ward in Northern division claimed that three masked men intercepted him on Monday evening around Nkoma, a Mbale town suburb and drove nails through his cheek.

They reportedly accused him of composing a song in praise of president, Yoweri Museveni and his NRM party. However, the NRM party leadership in Mbale has disowned Katoogo, saying they don’t know him as one of their supporters.

Muhamood Masaba, the Mbale District NRM Party Chairperson told journalists in the Mbale Resident District Commissioner’s office Wednesday that the NRM secretariat in Mbale doesn’t know Katoogo.

Barasa Ogajjo, the Mbale District Resident Commissioner also dismissed claims that Katoogo was nailed. He said a report from the police pathologist doesn’t show that there was any force used to drive a nail through the claimant’s cheek.

John Robert Tukei, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson told URN that they have forwarded Katoogo to the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence for further interrogations.

He says that Katoogo risks being charged with providing police with false information should his allegations turn out to be false.

Katoogo isn’t the first person to claim that he has been nailed because of his support for NRM. Last month, Baker Kasumba, a resident of Kivuulu in Kawempe Division reported to Kibe Police Post in Kalerwe with two inch six nails in his palms.

Kasumba claimed he had been attacked by two men accusing him of supporting the ruling NRM party. They reportedly drive the nails through his palms to teach a lesson. No suspect has been arrested in connection to the attack.

URN