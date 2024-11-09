NRM intensifies efforts to regain support in Buganda region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is intensifying its efforts to regain support in the Buganda Region after conceding significant ground to the opposition National Unity Platform.

Following what were disappointing results in previous polls, NRM’s Vice Chairperson for Buganda Region Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi on Friday met Executive leaders from 10 districts from Buganda Region to discuss strategies aimed at reclaiming lost ground and bolster support among voters.

The leaders belong to Greater Masaka NRM Mobilizer Footsoldiers led by their Chairperson Damian Kabuye Zonobia. Kabuye said that their group was formed to counter the opposition National Unity Platform.

In the Parliamentary elections, the NRM party lost 22 seats to the opposition National Unity Platform.

According to the 2021 Presidential elections, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni obtained 5.8 million votes out of the 9.9 votes cast while his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi who stood on the NUP ticket scored 3.4 million votes in the 2021 polls. The data further shows that NRM received a paltry 35 percent in the central Region while Kyagulanyi secured 62.01 percent.

At the meeting held at the NRM party offices in Kampala, some of the leaders said that the party Secretariat dispatched mobilizers who didn’t know or understand the politics of the region and the opposition took advantage of the weakness.

The leaders told Kiwanda that they were also let down by different people, especially the government officials. They cited some Resident District Commissioners.

Jolly Kyogabirwe Bukondo, the patron of the footsoldiers said that the party didn’t get votes because of the enemies of the party who speak evil against it and continue to malice it. She also decried unresolved land wrangles and corruption which are affecting the party support.

Kiwanda rallied the foot soldiers to unite if they were to secure more positions within the region. He emphasized unity and strategic support, urging members to work tirelessly for NRM, particularly supporting President Museveni.

Kiwanda also encouraged the leaders to support candidates of their respective choices in the party primaries. He advised leveraging party structures engaging youth during holidays, and reconciling differences.

He further stated that some NRM youth leaders exceed 43 years, yet still seek youthful positions. He urged them to pave the way for younger generations.

The meeting comes hot on the wheels as the Party expects to go through its Primary elections next year 2025 ahead of the general elections in 2026.

