NRM celebrates winning in NUP stronghold

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM supporters in Kamwokya on Thursday celebrated the victory of two LCIII Councillors. Kamwokya is a stronghold of the National Unity Platform-NUP party, where the party’s headquarters are also located.

NRM won in Kamwokya 2B and Kamwokya 2C parishes defeating NUP, FDC, DP and independent candidates.

Stephen Muhire, the new elected LCIII Councilor of Kamwokya 2B garnered 1,642 votes defeating NUP candidate Ramathan Kanane who polled 367 notes.

Other contenders in the race included FDC’s Aggrey Ngabirano, DP’s Godfrey Mabirizi Kayongo and independent Abas Kayondo. The parish comprises of five zones which include Green Valley, Kisenyi 2, Market area and Kamwokya Central.

In Kamwokya 2C, James Kakooza was elected LCIII councillor with 1,503 votes defeating NUP’s Francisco Bwambale who garnered 493 votes. Other candidates in the race included an independent candidate Frank Kilule who got 27 votes, FDC’s Stephen Agaba 15 votes and DP’s Denis Mpoza got nine votes.

Kakooza attributed his win to the good mobilization done by his campaign team.

According to Charles Ssegatale a resident of the Church area zone, it was surprising that the NRM won despite the area being a stronghold of NUP. He adds that if NUP managed to win most of the areas in Buganda region and other urban settings, they thought it would be the same in Kamwokya, however, this turned up differently which is a great victory in NRM.

“This is like opposition winning against President Museveni in his home area in Kiruhura. Bobi wine was born and raised here, but I think James Kakooza and Stephen Muhire are great leaders; it is their character and hard work that brought this victory,” says Ssegatale.

However, Kanane and Bwambale attributed their loss to irregularities that marred the election process.

URN