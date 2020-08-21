NRM celebrates successful conclusion of CEC elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Winners in the just concluded National Resistance Movement- NRM internal elections have said their party is now a case study when it comes to internal democracy. NRM delegates from across the country on Thursday elected nine members who will steer the party for the next five years.

Among the positions voted for was the party chairman and presidential flag-bearer for which President Yoweri Museveni went through unopposed. Other positions were first national vice chairman which Moses Kigongo also retained unopposed, the second national vice-chairman female which the incumbent Rebecca Kadaga retained.

Also competed for were the six regional vice-chairpersons, of Kampala won by Katongole Singh, Eastern, which the incumbent Capt. Mike Mukula narrowly retained, Central which was taken by State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, western which Chris Baryomunsi the State Minister of Housing snatched from Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza, Karamoja which was retained by Simon Peter Aleper and northern which Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah flipped from Col. Sam Engola.

Speaking after the declaration of results early today, Kirunda Kijejinja, the third Deputy Prime Minister said the coming of coronavirus which hindered the holding of the usual national delegates’ conference at Namboole stadium shows how the country has progressed technologically. Kivejinja added that virtual campaigns were cheaper for the party and the candidates compared to the usual arrangements.

However, one of the contestants Dr Chris Baryomunsi said that this election on the contrary has been very expensive as candidates had to traverse the whole country canvassing for votes yet in the past, they would meet the electorates in a single meeting. Baryomunsi promised to bring reforms in the party that will help it fulfill the promises they made to the people.

For his part, Kiwanda said these elections have been one of the toughest he has ever participated in. He however commended NRM members for entrusting him with their votes and vowed to serve them diligently.

Katongole Singh said his focus is to ensure that NRM wins all electoral areas in Kampala.

Meanwhile, Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission expressed dissatisfaction with some members of NRM who took the election as a do-or-die matter. He particularly pointed out the former vice chairman for Kampala Godfrey Nyakana Amooti who attacked and assaulted supporters of Salim Uhuru at the party Electoral Commission headquarters at Plot 13 Kyadondo road.

Odoi said such behaviour must never be exhibited by someone sitting at the topmost organ of the party.

After the internal elections, NRM now is focusing on party primaries in order to get candidates who will hold its flag in the 2020/2021 general elections. According to the revised roadmap, the party will be voting for parliamentary candidates on September 6.

