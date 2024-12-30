Norway’s Torp Airport resumes operation after emergency landing

OSLO | Xinhua | Torp Airport in Norway resumed operations on Sunday afternoon after a Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) Boeing 737, which made an emergency landing Saturday evening, was cleared from the runway.

The incident disrupted flights for approximately 5,000 passengers, causing numerous cancellations and delays over the weekend, national broadcaster NRK reported.

The aircraft, en route from Oslo to Amsterdam, was diverted to Torp following reports of hydraulic failure. Pilots experienced difficulties controlling the plane, which veered off the runway onto the grass after landing at 7 p.m.

All 176 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated without injuries, KLM said in a statement.

Passengers described the atmosphere during the emergency landing as calm, with one traveler recalling loud applause upon landing. Evacuated passengers were transported by bus to the terminal and later to Oslo Gardermoen Airport, where hotel accommodations were arranged.

Norwegian police and the Accident Investigation Board Norway conducted a preliminary investigation before authorizing the aircraft’s removal. The recovery process faced delays as the plane became stuck in mud, complicating efforts. ■