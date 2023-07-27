Northern Uganda agricultural show set to showcase new Innovations

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Acholi Subregion are expected to tap knowledge on some of the latest innovations in farming as the Northern Uganda Agricultural Expo returns to Gulu City.

The second edition of the agricultural exhibition kicked off on Wednesday in Pece Stadium in Gulu City under the theme “Farming as a Business, take it to Farmers”. It will run for five days.

Grace Musimami, the General Secretary of the Uganda Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (UFAAS) says the exhibition offers a platform for farmers to explore agribusiness ideas in the region which is a food basket for the country.

Musimami says farmers will get the chance to undergo training from agricultural experts on some of the latest farming innovations transforming agriculture in the country.

He notes that the agricultural exhibition will be an inclusive event where they will promote both commercial and small-scale farming and the adoption of agroecological practices for the production of healthy food.

At least 80 exhibitors according to Musimami have confirmed participating in the agricultural exhibition that will be officially launched on Thursday.

Arthur Owor, the coordinator of the agricultural exhibition and a researcher at the Center for Africa Research-Uganda says the expo is a great opportunity for peasant farmers to learn innovative ideas to shape agriculture.

He says while there is a big movement to wipe out the small-scale farmers, they play a key role in agricultural production arguing that such an event offers a platform for honest discussion on good agricultural practices.

He called on the peasant farmers to tap into the opportunity.

The agricultural show will feature the exhibition of agricultural products and machinery, training farmers, and offering opportunities for lucky farmers to win a trip to a model farm in Nairobi Kenya.

Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of the country’s employment according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) with small-scale holder farmers dominating the sector and producing most food crops for household consumption and business.

