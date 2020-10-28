Non candidate learners to meet teachers at schools periodically without re-opening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of Education says plans are in place to let learners have interfaces with their teachers at school in a phased arrangement after the distribution of the second round of home learning material.

According to the Director Basic and secondary education Ismael Mulindwa the move to allow learners have face to face sessions with their teachers will be guided by the ministry of health to ensure that the SOPs are observed and at the same time learners have a complete learning session.

Mulindwa adds that the material to be distributed and this round will be targeting classes from primary four to primary six and from senior one to senior three as a continuation of their syllabus that will need the learner to have some sessions with the teacher to explain in details .

Mulindwa explains that the study material is now at printing level and yet to be distributed within a period of three weeks from today to enable learners complete the syllabus and later to be assessed depending on what they have covered.

He notes that the first round of learning material that was distributed covered only 25% due to financial constraints and it was for revision purposes and also the main target was those that could not access radio and television learning sessions.

Mulindwa who hesitated to reveal how much money they have put in the process noted that this time round they have a target of reaching out to all learners that are over ten million minus the candidates whose number is not established already.

He also notes that lower classes will be considered at a later stageMulindwa says that they will use radios and television sessions more for the lower classes.

According to Mulindwa the distribution of learning material that was introduced by government after closing of schools in March due to the COVID 19 pandemic has had several challenges, citing financial constraints and lack of preparedness .

However, according to Mulindwa plans are under way to ensure that the process is efficient to benefit the learners and enable them be assessed to move on and this is why the teacher factor has been introduced.

URN