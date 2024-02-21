NIRA speaks out on ID renewal begining June

Thursday , April 11 2024
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Identification Registration Authority is to begin nationwide enrolment and renewal exercise for national identification cards in June this year.

Rosemary Kisembo the Executive Director of NIRA while speaking to journalists on Monday highlighted that the exercise will take place at the NIRA centers and at all the 10,717 parishes in the country.

Kisembo also noted that in the next few months, NIRA is to embark on public  sensitization on the importance of the exercise and also the places where it will take place.

She also revealed that the authority is to explain to the public why they have added a biometric feature to the Identification cards.

She also noted that for the recruitment of registration assistants, one must have a minimum Advance Certificate of Education (UACE) and must be speaking the local languages of the district one is making an application.

According to Kisembo, the recruitment exercises of the registration assistants will be carried out at the district level with the help of district renewal committees headed by the resident district commissioners and the applicants must be living in the districts where they are applying.

During the renewal exercise, NIRA will fast track all persons aged of sixteen because NIRA’s register is an input into the voter’s register but not the voter’s register.

Last week the Ministry of Internal Affairs declared that Ugandans will no longer need to pay a 50,000 Shillings requisite charge for the renewal of their National Identity Cards. The charge will only be maintained for those seeking express services.

Gen. David Muhoozi  State Minister for Internal Affairs was responding to an outcry by Members of Parliament over the delayed process for ID renewals and issuance of new ones by the National Identification and Registration Authority – NIRA.

The government seeks to renew over 15 million IDs and issue more than 17 million new ones by January 2025.

Gen. Muhoozi said that despite the delays, the Ministry had already initiated the procurement process for ICT equipment, and training of staff in the ongoing new National Security Information System in India.

The government first introduced the national IDs in 2014 and 2015 before the 2016 polls with a 10-year validity. This implies that the IDs will expire in August 2024 and June 2025.

  1. Musazi Rashid Abdul
    February 21, 2024 at 9:25 pm

    some people there outside the country what happened we need to register

  2. Masereka Yona
    February 21, 2024 at 10:30 pm

    yonamasereka3@gmail.com

  3. Masereka Yona
    February 21, 2024 at 10:31 pm

    It’s better

  4. Masereka Innocent
    February 22, 2024 at 10:15 pm

    For those abroad,
    What’s the solution to that????

  5. Gloria
    February 23, 2024 at 5:33 pm

    If I hve to remove my dad’s will it be impossible??

  6. Kibudde Simon
    February 23, 2024 at 10:53 pm

    That one who lost the original National ID must apply for its replacement before June at a cost of shs.50000/=. Is this the official policy?

  7. Wandera rahim
    February 24, 2024 at 6:56 am

    Will I manage to correct the names on my new national ID with my documents

  8. Mj
    February 24, 2024 at 10:47 am

    The government should stop acting immature in some things like how can someone bear a validation on Nationality unless all Ugandans mpuunzi

  9. Mj
    February 24, 2024 at 10:48 am

    Soovah

  10. Watsute Fred
    February 25, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    What of for those who lost their ID’s will they be allowed to apply new one with their NIN

  11. Emmanuel Oriokot
    February 26, 2024 at 9:55 am

    During the renewal exercise, NIRA will fast track all persons aged of sixteen because NIRA’s register is an input into the voter’s register but not the voter’s register. I didn’t understand that statement please 🙏

  12. Uptodown.comhttps://arsenal.en.uptodozfbxsgg@jvj.comwn.com
    March 4, 2024 at 10:08 pm

    I want to ask them about that period for me is too far to recover my assets android phone number for free print out of stock now I consider it on my national insurance company for free online Monday today by tomorrow I have hoped to receive it from school or something like this planet of them taking responsibility to sending pass away letter orders to your direction to meet up with you on Tuesday morning because I need to leave at home with it all done today. If you miss today I think it will be difficult to get another day to this point now in few minutes I waiting through here now

  13. SEREMBA JOSEPH
    April 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm

    I want ask , if it’s my first time to apply for national ID, for example I registered/applied for it on 12th of February, 2024. When will it be ready.and when will I get it at hand ?

  14. Becky
    April 11, 2024 at 4:18 pm

    For us who applied for the jobs for Registration Assistant when is the shortlist coming out

