Nine vehicles stolen in the Albertine in one month.

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least nine vehicles have been stolen from the Albertine region in the last one month.

The vehicles which mostly of the Premio model were stolen since the beginning of December last year to date, a thing that is currently bothering security.

Some of the stolen vehicles are UAT 322G premio that was stolen from Kitoole village in Kikuube, UAW 760F Premio that was stolen from Kyarushesha in Kikuube, UAJ 764S Toyota Corona that was stolen from Hoima City, UAU 342B Toyota Premio that was stolen from EDPA medical centre in Hoima City, UAX 409U Toyota Premio that was stolen from Nyangahya village in Masindi district and UBB 533X Toyota Wish that was stolen from Hoima city among others.

Information obtained from the police indicates that some of the vehicles are stolen while parked by the road side while others are stolen from people’s homes.

Peter Mayanja, a resident of Kiryatete in Hoima city wants police to step up investigations to establish those behind the car thefts and the motive. According to him, police has not done enough to apprehend the suspects.

Emmanuel Businge, a resident of Kotoole village, Buhimba sub county, Kikuube district whose Premio car registration number UAP 322G was stolen from his home after thugs raided the area on December 20th,2022, says though he reported the matter to police, he has lost hope of recovering the vehicle.

James Tibagwa, a resident of Masindi Municipality said there is a new wave of vehicle theft in the region yet security seems not to be bothered.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson calls on the public to be calm saying police and other sister security agencies are doing all they can to apprehend the culprits behind the rampant car thefts in the region.

Hakiza said they have also deployed the flying squad operative who are currently on the ground pursuing and tracking the thugs.

According to Hakiza, preliminary investigations show that some of the stolen cars are immediately being dismantled and their spare parts sold to spares dealers.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with security by providing information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

URN