Nile Coach bus driver arrested for ramming into minister’s vehicle

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The driver of the bus that rammed into the vehicle of the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and three Generals has been arrested.

Twaha Onzima, who was driving a bus registration UAQ 602W belonging to Nile Coach company was intercepted in Luwero district while driving to Kampala city after engaging in an accident that involved State Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba and three other Generals. The military officers are Andrew Gutti the former chairman of the Court-martial, Lieutenant General Lakara Nakibus and Brigadier General Ssekiranda Mwanje the chief of Staff of the Reserve Force among others including their drivers.

The accident occurred on Friday at Namunsala village in Nakasongola district along the Kampala-Gulu highway when the driver rammed into the vehicle of the Minister leading to damage to six cars. Some of the cars in the convoy involved in the accident are UBM 335C, UG 04334D, H4DF2687, UG0094X and UG 2829W.

Mulimba and the Generals were heading to a function in the Kinyogogga sub-county in Nakaseke district from Kampala City.

According to Sam Twineamazima the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, the bus driver rammed into the convoy while trying to overtake another Truck Reg no UBM 346J before losing control and knocking the incoming vehicles.

Twineamazima said the driver knocked the vehicles carrying Gen Gutti and another belonging to Emmanuel Baira before causing others in the convoy to hit each other from behind.

He added that the bus driver proceeded with the journey in panic but was pursued and apprehended in Luwero district before he was transferred to a hospital for medical checkups.

Twineamazima said the passengers in the bus were unhurt and later the Nile Coach company sent in another bus to transport them to Kampala city.

“The driver of the bus was examined and later detained at Nakasongola Central Police Station to face charges of reckless driving and overspeeding. Investigations in the minor accident are ongoing ” Twineamazima said on Saturday.

During the accident, the Minister and military officers survived the accident with no injuries. General Gutti, his driver and Moses Akashaba another occupant were rushed to Bombo military hospital for checkups before they were discharged in good health.

The Minister and other officials later proceeded with the journey after the Police and Nakasongola Military Barracks sent in additional cars for evacuation.

The cars belonging to General Gutti and others were towed to Kakooge Police Station for inspections as well as further investigations into the accident.

