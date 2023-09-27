Nile Breweries unveils new campaign to fight alcohol abuse

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited has launched a smart drinking campaign dubbed “Enjoy Like a Boss – Be a Champion of Moderation.”

This campaign is aimed at championing responsible drinking behavior and sensitizing the general public on the dangers of drunk driving across the country.

On average, NBL commits close to Shs300 million annually towards these initiatives.

This new campaign will run until December 2023 with the brewery carrying out sensitisation campaigns to champion responsible drinking behavior in various outlets across the country.

Emmanuel Njuki, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at NBL said that the campaign seeks to speak to the power of beer as a drink of moderation whilst highlighting the benefits of practicing Smart Drinking.

“As Uganda’s market leader for beer, we are committed to promoting responsible enjoyment of our beverages and accelerating the reduction of harmful consumption of alcohol in Uganda,” said Njuki on Sept.25.

According to Njuki, the smart drinking campaign is part of initiatives to mark the Global Beer Responsible Day.

“This is an annual commitment by AB InBev, our parent company, to foster the smart drinking culture beyond our company walls and out into the communities we live and work across the globe,” he said.

Over the years, the company has had various initiatives to drive smart drinking including guidance labeling on its brands, bar activations, responsible marketing, and advertising, awareness campaigns through traditional media and social media, social behavioral change campaigns, such as “No Excuse”, Inter-University smart drinking challenge, and road safety programs.