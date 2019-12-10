Nigerian National arrested for illegally confining 3 MUBS female students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja road police station is holding a Nigerian national and KCCA footballer, John Odumel on allegations of holding hostage three female students of Makerere University Business School –MUBS for over 10 hours.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says on Saturday the suspect invited his girlfriend, Grace Nakibuuka, whom he met five days ago to his home in Mutungo, Nakawa division, in Kampala.

She reportedly came along with two other female friends identified as Margret Namutebi and Joan Namirembe. Enanga said around 9 pm, the students asked Odumel to leave but he insisted that they stay around.

He reportedly confiscated their mobile phones around 10 pm, locked them inside the house and went to unknown place.

However, one of the girls had an extra phone, which she used to inform her other colleagues what had befallen them around midnight.

The students rushed to Kinawataka police station and filed a case explaining how their colleagues were being held captive by a man.

Kinawataka police sent a message to Jinja road policing division, which immediately launched a hunt for the students throughout the entire night of Saturday.

Odumel returned around 7 am on Sunday morning and released the trio. Enanga said since police was already on the hunt, it traced the phones once they were returned to the students and switched on.

Police collaborating with victims located the suspect’s home leading to his arrest for unlawful confinement.

Odumel, according to Enanga, said he hadn’t abducted the students but he kept them in his house for fear that they could be hurt by thugs in the area if he had allowed them to move alone during night hours.

Police has cautioned young adults to be very careful, saying the dating landscape has changed nowadays because anything evil can happen at any time.

Nakibuuka, Namirembe and Namutebi have already recorded statements.

Early this year, two Congolese female students were found dead and locked inside a rented house at Kakeeka Mengo, Rubaga division, in Kampala.

They were allegedly killed by their fellow Congolese male student accusing one of them of cheating on him.

