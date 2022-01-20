Nigeria, Egypt march on as Tunisia hit by 12 COVID cases

✳ Nigeria 2 Guinea Bissau 0

✳ Egypt 1 Sudan 0

Younde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigeria made it full mark, after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the third and final round of Group D of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, thus breaking the dream of Djurtus moving forward in the competition. The Nigerians, who had already guaranteed their presence in the round of 16 in previous rounds, finish the group stage with 9 points.

Guinea Bissau entered this round with one point, as a result of draw with Sudan, having lost the second match 1-0 to Egypt. Nigeria, already qualified, with six points (another victory was 3-1 against Sudan).

Without goals and with a game without much intensity, the Super Eagles from Nigeria and the Djurtus from Guinea-Bissau played a first half characterized by a lot of physical contact and some stoppages, which made the game lukewarm.

Nigeria had to wait 56 minutes to get a goal. A combined counter-attacking move led to a goal from striker Sadiq Umar, who successfully finished off a pass from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria captain, William Ekong scored in the 74th minute to give his team a convincing win.