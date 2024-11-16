Newly elected Kisoro Woman MP Akifeza promises development

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent candidate Grace Akifeza Ngabirano won the Kisoro district woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Akifeza was declared the winner by Daniel Nayebare, the Kisoro District Returning Officer, after garnering 50,459 votes, trouncing her closest contender, Rose Kabagyeni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, who got 44,982 Votes.

Sultana Salim Tana of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party got 903 votes, and Meble Ingabire of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party got 362 votes. Juliet Musanase of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Najjanankumbi faction got 193 votes while Aisha Chimpaye of the People’s Progressive (PPP) Party trailed with 157 votes.

After being declared the winner, Akifeza hailed her supporters for standing firm and choosing the legitimate leader. She promised to carry out reconciliation among the voters and lobby the government so that development in the district takes a step ahead.

Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, says that the election did not experience major incidents apart from the one at the Busanani polling station in Busanza Sub County, Bufumbira North County. John Ninzeyimana Kamara emerged at around 11:00 AM and chased away all the voters, grabbed the ballot books, and started ticking them in favour of Kabagyeni.

Byabakama asked the police to continue and probe the matter to avoid further incidents.

Kabagyeni and other candidates were not present in the tally centre to witness the tallying process.

Akifeza had lost to Kabagyeni during NRM party primaries but denounced the results and contested as an independent candidate in the general elections.

In the campaigns, Kabagyeni traversed the district in the company of State Minister of Finance and Rubanda County East MP, Henry Ariganyira Musasizi as well as Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Kinkiizi East county MP and also Information and National Guidance Minister de-campaigning Akifeza.

Ramadhan Ndikuyeze who was the head of Kabagyeni’s campaign team in the general elections and Dr.Tang Odoi, NRM party electoral commission chairman were however seen seated next to Akifeza.

NRM party Chairman, Philemon Mateke who declined to support Kabagyeni arguing that her win was irregular also witnessed Akifeza being declared winner. Odoi congratulated Akifeza but Ndikuyeze declined.

Later Odoi revealed to our reporter that the win of Akifeza belongs to NRM because she is leaning though independent. Odoi however says that NRM could have not lost if the election had not been influenced by religion.

Odoi says that the party is now going to focus on the 2026 general elections. He adds that an electoral process shouldn’t be a do-or-die.

The campaigns were marred by religious influence between Catholics and Protestants to the extent of making President Yoweri Museveni release a statement condemning the vice.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, State Minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs, on September 7.

