New Uganda destination brand scoops three international tourism awards

Cape Town, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has been crowned this year’s Grand Prix and two times Gold award winner by the International Tourism Film Festival Africa for its film Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa.

The film, premiered by Uganda Tourism Board is an invitation to the world to rediscover the beauty of the Pearl of Africa, Uganda which is the highlights reel of all that is rare, precious and beautiful in Africa for an adventure of a lifetime.

At a prestigious Awards Ceremony held at the Cape Town City Hall, South Africa on May7, UTB received the Gold Award for Tourist Destination Country-in Africa, Gold Award for Tourist Destination Country – Internationally and the Grand Prix Award for Tourism destination country in Africa.

The International Tourism Film Festival (ITFF) Africa Awards are part of the world’s leading film festivals and the only one in Africa with other circuits such as the New York Film Festival (USA), Cannes Film Festival in France, Terres Travel festival in Tortosa, Spain and the Amorgos Tourism Film Festival in Greece.

The awards seek to honour exceptional and innovative video content related to the tourism and travel industry, accessible on all continents and can be seen and used on various platforms.

UTB Chief Executive Officer Lilly Ajarova said, “It is an honour and our pleasure to receive these awards. Besides being a great motivation to our sector, we shall leverage the recognition to maintain high standards for ourselves in terms of sustainability, quality and experience.”

The film, which is now part of Uganda’s refreshed destination brand identity seeks to increase arrivals in the destination as the global travel industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. UTB is also working with all stakeholders to rebuild and restart the sector as the global tourism and travel industry resumes.

The new brand is underpinned by a call to action for travellers to discover the true essence of what Uganda has to offer the world.

Tourism Minister (state), Martin Mugarra Bahinduka said, “We are happy to be associated with ITFFA and we welcome all of you to come and Explore the Pearl of Africa.”

Tourism remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Uganda, earning the country over $1.6billion in 2019, and accounting for 7.7% of the national GDP.