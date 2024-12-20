New telecom firm, Talkio Mobile partners with Banana Life Investments

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Talkio Mobile, Uganda’s newest telecommunications service provider, has announced an innovative partnership with Banana Life Investments, a leading mobile phone and retail store chain. This strategic alliance is designed to bring Talkio’s cutting-edge telecom services closer to Ugandans, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience. The collaboration will capitalize on Banana Life Investments’ expansive retail network, comprising 26 strategically located stores across major malls, towns, and cities in Uganda. These locations will now serve as hubs for Talkio Mobile’s full services, including SIM card sales, airtime purchases, and exclusive product offerings.

More than just a business agreement, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving lives. By combining Talkio Mobile’s forward-thinking telecom solutions and nationwide reach with Banana Life Investments’ established retail presence, the two brands are setting a new benchmark for customer accessibility and inclusivity.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting Ugandans to innovative and transformative telecom solutions,” said Vianne Allan Ahura, CEO of Talkio Mobile. “By leveraging Banana Life Investments’ trusted presence and nationwide footprint, we are expanding our agent network and bringing our services closer to the communities we serve. This collaboration ensures that our online customers can now enjoy a seamless offline experience right at their doorstep.

Together, we are empowering Ugandans with the tools they need to stay connected, grow their businesses, and unlock new opportunities.”

Ganesh Borra, CEO of Banana Life Investments, echoed this sentiment, stating: “We are proud to join hands with Talkio Mobile to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions. This partnership represents our shared vision of fostering a connected future for Uganda. Together, we are redefining what convenience and accessibility mean for our customers.”

The partnership extends beyond retail distribution, introducing joint initiatives aimed at adding value and personalizing customer experiences. Customers can now access SIM card sales, number bookings for their preferred Talkio numbers, and convenient in-store airtime recharges at all Banana Life Investments locations. Friendly and knowledgeable staff are available to assist with Talkio Mobile products and services.

Additionally, the two companies plan to launch promotional campaigns and expand their services to even more locations, ensuring that no Ugandan is left behind in the country’s ongoing digital transformation.