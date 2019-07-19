New Mak tribunal boss commits to dispensing justice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired High Court Judge John Patrick Tabaro commits to dispensing justice as he prepares to officially start work as the chairperson of the Makerere University Staff Appeals Tribunal.

Up to 21 cases are awaiting the tribunal, a form of alternative dispute resolution adopted as the main forum through which aggrieved members of staff seek appropriate redress, without hindrances from the university system. Most of the cases awaiting the tribunal arise from decisions taken by the University Appointments Board in the recent past.

The pronounced ones include cases filed by eight members of staff who were dismissed from service and subsequently removed from the payroll. They include Perez Arinaitwe, Steven Tumutegyereize, Dr James Ocita, Prof Charles Niwagaba, Dr Mushomi John Atwebembeire, Dr Juma Anthony Okuku, Dr Stella Nyanzi and Dr Denis Asiimwe.

Justice Tabaro is optimistic that the cases will be disposed of swiftly after the inauguration of the tribunal next month Justice Tabaro currently a senior legal consultant, a specialist in mediation and arbitration at KTA Advocates formerly Karuhanga & Tabaro Advocates, a premier law firm in Uganda, says they will be able to resolve disputes applying cardinal rules.

Last month, Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe blocked two academic staff leaders nominated on the Staff Appeals Tribunal. The two are Dr Phiona Muhwezi Mpanga, a Labour & Criminal Law don and Associate Prof. Ronald Kakungulu-Mayambala, an administrative law expert both from the Makerere school of law.

